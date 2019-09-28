WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Two new members joined the Vital Communities Board of Directors this month: Edward Fox, of Montpelier, general manager of the Hanover Co-op Food Stores & Auto Service Centers; and Monique Priestley, of Bradford, president and founder of The Space on Main. Jena Goettisheim of Hanover also joined as Revers Board Fellow from the Tuck School of Business.
Fox is a member of Vital Communities’ Corporate Council and Housing Advisory Committee and has served on numerous boards and groups, including the Vermont Governor’s Task Force on Hunger and Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility.
Priestley is a graduate of Leadership Upper Valley Class of 2019, director of digital for CampusCE Corp. and serves in numerous volunteer and community-leadership roles.
