RANDOLPH CENTER — Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center has announced its annual Advisory Board election results.
Re-elected to additional two-year terms were: David Blittersdorf, president/CEO/owner of All Earth Renewables (Williston); Lisa Groeneveld, COO/co-owner of OnLogic (South Burlington); and Ben Riehl, president/CEO/owner of GW Plastics Inc. (Bethel). Elected to an additional one-year term was Ed Townley, president/CEO of Agri-Mark Cabot Creamery Inc. (Waitsfield).
Joining the Board: Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development (ACCD), to fill the Ex-Officio seat vacated by former ACCD Secretary Michael Schirling. Departing the board due to his full-time retirement was Tommy Harmon, past CEO/owner of Sonnax Industries (Bellows Falls).
Mike Rainville, president/owner of Maple Landmark Inc. (Middlebury), was re-elected chairperson for an additional one-year term.
