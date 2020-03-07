RANDOLPH CENTER — The Vermont Manufacturing Extension Center (VMEC) announces the addition of Phil Chadderdon and Chris Paulk to its team as VMEC professional manufacturing and business growth advisors.
Chadderdon's experience includes managerial roles in sales, marketing and business development, as a plant manager in two different states and a technical director developing electronics and engineering solutions. He also serves on the Northern Vermont University Business Advisory Board and the Town of St. Johnsbury Economic Restructuring Committee.
Paulk's career has featured start-up business development, prototype design, fabrication, testing and commercialization, as well as six years as the director of the Automated Fabrication and Design Lab for Texas A&M University. He will be a resource in the areas of cybersecurity and deployment of “Manufacturing 4.0” technologies.
