WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Sara Simeone has been named vice president of quality and compliance for Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (VNH).
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and education from Boston College, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science in nursing leadership from Franklin Pierce University.
Simeone has served as the director of quality and patient safety for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and previously as director of integration and performance improvement at VNH.
