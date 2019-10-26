COLCHESTER — Four new members have been elected to the Vermont Public Radio Board of Directors. Selected for their commitment to the mission and goals of VPR, and for their expertise in various fields, they are:
Molly Lambert, of Swanton, a principal at Lambert Mediation and Consulting. She previously served as director of the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, president of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association and state director of USDA Rural Development for Vermont and New Hampshire.
Robert Allen, of Dorset, a senior executive of the Vermont Country Store for 25 years and formerly, a business consultant and interim president of the Direct Marketing Association in New York City before joining the Windham Foundation and served on the board of Champlain College.
Orly Munzing, of East Dummerston, founder and executive director of Strolling of the Heifers in Brattleboro and previously, a learning specialist with the Windham Central Supervisory Union for 24 years and ran a private consulting business.
Lane Fury, of Barre, a loan and outreach officer with the Cooperative Fund of New England, supporting worker- and consumer-owned cooperative businesses in Vermont and New Hampshire to access flexible financing and technical assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.