COLCHESTER — Vermont Public Radio reporter Amy Noyes has received a fellowship from the Education Writers Association as part of that organization’s ongoing efforts to support enterprising journalism projects.
Noyes will create a series on innovation in the higher education business model at Vermont’s small colleges, many of which are struggling to stay afloat. She is one of nine reporters from across the country to receive this fellowship.
Noyes is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio in Vermont since 1991.
