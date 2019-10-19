MONTPELIER — Vermont Land Trust (VLT), a statewide land conversation organization, announced Abby White as its new vice president for strategic communications, bringing 20 years of communications experience across nonprofits and businesses.
White is responsible for broadening the reach of VLT and transforming the way it connects with its stakeholders. She joins VLT from VEIC, where she served as the director of marketing, communications and public affairs for Efficiency Vermont.
