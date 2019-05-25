The Vermont Association of Insurance Professionals announced the new board of directors for the 2019-2021 term.
The new board includes - president: Paula Clark; president elect: Deb Emmons; vice president: Abigail Henry; secretary: Diane Boutin; treasurer: Stephanie Jo Oakes.
