RICHMOND — Vermont Youth Conservation Corps (VYCC) announced new hires in two leadership roles.
Susie Walsh Daloz, VYCC’s new food and farm program director, will oversee all farm operations, partnerships and programming. Daniel Schmidt, VYCC’s new officer of programs, will foster VYCC’s #OneCorpsAllCorps connection across Conservation and Food and Farm Programs.
