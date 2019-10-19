WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Geriatrician Dr. Alison Romegialli has joined the White River Junction VA Medical Center to provide specialized care for aging veterans.
Dr. Romegialli graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine in Farmington, and received her medical training at Yale New Haven Hospital, becoming certified in both geriatric and internal medicine. She was elected chief resident at Yale and has a strong interest in medical education. She currently serves on the Ethics Committee, Wound Committee and Geriatric Committee at White River Junction VA Medical Center.
She has a special interest in reducing polypharmacy, the simultaneous, sometimes dangerous use of many medications which can pose the risk of adverse reactions in the older population.
