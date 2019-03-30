LYNDON — Dr. Peggy Ryan Williams, former Lyndon State College president and Vermont State Colleges System administrator, has been awarded the status of president emerita of the college by the Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees.
Emerita and emeritus status are granted to retired faculty and administrators with outstanding professional achievements who have given distinguished service to the VSCS and meet certain other criteria. Williams holds a doctorate from Harvard University, a master's degree in education from the University of Vermont and a bachelor's degree from St. Michael's College of the University of Toronto.
She is also president emerita of Ithaca College, where she was president from 1997-2008. She is on the Vermont Public Radio Board of Directors and served on the St. Michael’s College Board of Trustees.
