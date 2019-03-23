Wright Construction sponsored three employees in the Fundamentals of Foreman/Crew Leadership Class held this winter by Vermont Heating and Ventilating located in Winooski and in cooperation with the VT Talent Pipeline Management (VTPM) project.
This NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) nationally credentialed course is designed to upskill the Craft Professional to the job of Foreman or Crew Leader. This 6-week comprehensive course ran from January through February 2019.
Christopher LaFrenier, Kevin Kavanaugh and Stephen Prior, all seasoned crew members at Wright Construction, completed the course over this winter. The course syllabus ranged from leadership and cultural issues facing the construction industry to team-building, problem-solving, safety, construction planning, scheduling and cost controls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.