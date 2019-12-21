MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced his appointment of Jessica Zaleski as Caledonia County’s next state’s attorney, filling the vacancy created following his selection of the former State’s Attorney Lisa Warren as a Superior Court judge. Zaleski has been serving as the county’s acting state’s attorney since October.
Since 2018, Zaleski has served as a deputy state’s attorney for juvenile prosecution in Caledonia County. Prior to that, she spent several years as a public defender in Orange, Windham and Caledonia counties.
