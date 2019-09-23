KILLINGTON — Killington Ski Resort has been granted the permit it needs to tap a new water source for snowmaking purposes.
Courtney DiFiore, spokeswoman for the resort, said Friday that the mountain received a Land Use Permit from the District Environmental Commission allowing it to tap the Ottauquechee River for use in snowmaking.
Killington Ski Resort at Killington Mountain is owned by POWDR, which also owns Pico Mountain Ski Resort. DiFiore said work will begin on the project immediately, the hope being that it’ll be completed ahead of the 2019-2020 ski season, which could begin in mid to late October at Killington and possibly December at Pico.
“Thanks to the momentous effort put forth by our environmental consultant, VHB, and mountain operations team over the last three years, we will be able to provide a better guest experience at Pico,” said Jeff Temple, director of mountain operations, in a release. “Rather than relying exclusively on the streams as we do now, we will build a 16,850-foot pipeline to source water from Killington.”
DiFiore said the snowmaking at Killington works just fine. Operations at the resort appear to have been going quite well in the past few years with the mountain playing host to World Cup on several occasions and being slated to do so again this year. The event draws global attention and upwards of 30,000 visitors to the area. The resort’s owners have invested millions of dollars into it, expanding summertime activities as well as undertaking the construction of a brand new base lodge, on which construction has begun. It’s also working on a new chair lift, which is on track to be done by the start of the ski season.
What this pipeline project allows is for Pico to make snow much faster than before, said DiFiore. The project includes 4,000 feet of new snowmaking pipe and the replacement of 5,460 feet of existing pipe, along with three new pumps and a control system.
DiFiore said that, historically, it can take Pico a few days to recover, snowmaking-wise, from a spot of bad weather. Pico had been drawing water from pools, which freeze over in the winter and are slow to recharge. Killington never had this issue and was thus always able to recover more quickly from bad snowmaking weather. She said the perception was, to some, that the resort was less interested in skiing at Pico, but that was never the case.
According to records in the online Act 250 database, the permit was signed by the District Environmental Commission on Sept. 17. Those records indicate this was considered a minor application. It was filed for in May.
“Pico’s known for big mountain skiing and riding amidst its small mountain charm,” said Rich McCoy, director of operations at Pico Mountain, in a release. “These snowmaking upgrades raise the bar. This season, guests can expect trail count to increase faster and recovery time after bad weather to shorten.”
