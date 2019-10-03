BRANDON — The mosquito control district has a ways to go before it can use drones to spread larvicide.
Ben Lawton, head of the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District (BLSG), said in a Thursday interview that the district planned to have a drone vendor conduct a live demonstration near the end of October, but that’s been cancelled. Instead, the BLSG has formed a committee that will work through winter to learn more about what permits it needs and what regulations it must follow before it can use drones in its mosquito control efforts.
The district has considered using drones since May. The idea was conceived and followed up on by the late Art Doty, who passed away in July.
Lawton said that to use a drone, the BLSG would need some level of licensing from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The district’s use of mosquito control products is also governed by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets.
He said the district feels drones would be useful in mosquito surveillance and deploying larvicide. The district doesn’t envision spreading adulticide via drone, Lawton said.
The larvicide the district uses is a bacteria that kills mosquito larva. The adulticide is a more typical pesticide chemical used to kill adult mosquitoes.
Lawton said the district has an amphibious vehicle it uses for some surveillance work as well as distributing larvicide. In the past, it has hired helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, but for these methods to be cost effective the district needs to treat at least 1,000 acres. At $40 per acre, this gets expensive, he said.
Jay Michael is heading up the committee to research the permits required for using drones. Michael said Thursday he’s not a member of the BLSG, but as a member of the Lake Dunmore Fern Lake Association, he has an interest in mosquito control.
Michael said Thursday his research into the permitting situation so far has been preliminary. He believes the FAA’s requirements are more clearly laid out. The BLSG can likely seek a municipal permit to fly a drone and can get pilots licensed. Some requirements hold that a drone operator must be able to see the drone they’re flying with their naked eye, and they have to remain under a certain altitude. None of the restrictions he’s currently aware of would make the district’s use of drones impossible.
What might be a bigger issue with regard to permits is the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. Essentially, Michael said, the state’s rules on mosquito control product dispersal haven’t kept pace with the emergence of drone technology. The state doesn’t explicitly prohibit the use of drones to spread larvicide, but neither does it allow it. He said the drone committee intends to conduct more research, find out what it’s allowed to do, get a clearer picture on what it wants to do with drones, then go to the state sometime next year to talk about permissions.
He said he doesn’t feel the permitting hurdles are insurmountable, and that the BLSG having drones at its disposal would lead to better mosquito monitoring and more deliberate, precise application of larvicide.
