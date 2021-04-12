POULTNEY — A local landowner is circulating a petition to stop the sale of a property the town acquired through a tax sale in 2019.
Nanette Greer, a resident of Alaska who grew up locally and owns property in town, said last week she believes the Select Board didn’t do right by Poultney when on Feb. 8 it voted unanimously to sell 1661 Lewis Road to Mark Teetor for $16,128.
According to Greer, she was listening to the remote meeting because of her interest in another matter the board was discussing when the property sale came up for discussion.
“It was stated that Mark Teetor wanted to make an offer for this property,” Greer said. “Mark Teetor’s wife, Mary Jo, is a lister for the town of Poultney. They did not say that Mark and Mary Jo wanted to purchase this, so that right there seemed a little odd to me.”
Greer claims she offered $20,000 for the property. The board didn’t acknowledge this, and her offer wasn’t reflected in the minutes. She later asked Town Manager Paul Donaldson to add her offer into the minutes and was told she never made it. Greer said she reviewed a recording of the meeting and it appears that her offer wasn’t picked up. She said it was, at times, difficult to tell who was speaking or what was being said, due to how the meeting was being conducted. It sounded to her as if there was some discussion about whether to hold an auction on the property.
On March 26, 2021, the town ran a notice of its intent to sell the property to Mark Teetor after 30 days unless 5% of registered voters in Poultney sign a petition saying they object.
Greer said the signatures can’t be electronic and that her 90-plus-year-old mother has agreed to be a collection point, though she wasn’t sure as of Friday if anyone had signed it. She took issue with not being able to gather the signatures electronically, given the coronavirus pandemic.
She said people can get a petition to sign from her by emailing poultneypetition@icloud.com, though they have to be mailed to “Petition, c/o 299 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764.”
“I would like to bring this to bid so that everybody in the town has the same opportunity as the Teetors do to bid on this property, that’s the whole objective of my petition,” said Greer. “It’s not that we personally have a desire to buy this property, it’s to bring it to the town of Poultney so that everybody there has the same opportunity to make a bid.”
The town did get a chance to bid on the property as far back as 2018, according to Donaldson.
Donaldson stated that 1661 Lewis Road went up for tax sale on Oct. 26, 2018. Notice of the sale was published in Lakes Region Free Press on Aug. 24, Aug. 31, and Sept. 7 of that year. Notice was also posted around town. Several people attended the auction, though no one bid on the property, leaving the town to buy it for what it owned in delinquent taxes, that being $16,128. The town became the property owner on Nov. 8, 2019.
Donaldson said in an email that Mark Teetor recently made an offer on the property to buy it for what was owed in back taxes. The board had a comparative market analysis — which Donaldson said is not the same thing as an appraisal — done by a Realtor which said the property could sell for $24,000 on the open market.
He stated that the property is 4.8 acres with an abandoned well and septic system. There was once a house there, but it burned in the early 2000s, leaving only a shed.
The town doesn’t have a formal process for conveying town-owned property outside what state law requires, Donaldson stated in his email.
Greer also claims the property is worth more than what the Realtor estimated, noting its grand list value is $44,300.
Calls to Mark Teetor were not returned.
