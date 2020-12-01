CLARENDON — A Roxbury man has filed a petition with the state to name the terminal at the Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport after an aviator with roots in the local area.
The petition to name the building after the late Walter E. Houghton, was filed with the Vermont Transportation Board on March 14 by Gerald D’Amico, of Roxbury.
The board has scheduled a public hearing on the petition at 3 p.m. Dec. 17. Interested parties can attend virtually by visiting bit.ly/1202Air or by calling 802-828-7667 and entering the conference ID code 221685107# when prompted.
According to D’Amico’s petition, Houghton was born in Rutland in 1940 and grew up in Bridgewater. He had a long career in the aviation industry and served at the Vermont manager of state airports, as well as director of aviation at Burlington International Airport. He served in the Vermont Air Guard, as well.
John Zicconi, secretary to the Vermont Transportation Board, said Tuesday that the board puts a great deal of consideration into requests such as these. The Rutland Regional Planning Commission, Rutland Town, Rutland City and the local airport committee, as well as the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce have all been notified about the petition.
The transportation board vets monikers for structures quite thoroughly, and the public hearing process is part of that. The board will take written comment for 30 days after the Dec. 17 hearing, but is under no deadline pressure to make a decision.
Mike Klopchin, chairman of the Clarendon Select Board, who sits on the airport committee, said he received the petition and is seeking comment from the Select Board. He said he hadn’t known about Houghton previously.
“We all have heroes. Walt was one of mine,” said D’Amico on Tuesday.
D’Amico met Houghton in 1971 when he went to work for the Vermont Aeronautics Board. Houghton was the manager of state airports at the time. The two worked together until Houghton left for a job in Florida. “His attitude towards work changed my life,” said D’Amico. “Just seeing how he loved his work had a big influence on my life.”
According to the petition, which can be found online at tboard.vermont.gov/, Houghton earned his private pilot’s license in the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the service, he went to work for Mohawk Airlines, and in 1970 joined the Vermont Aeronautics Board as manager of Vermont state airports. Houghton oversaw the implementation of Vermont’s first State Airport System Plan, according to D’Amico. He spent much of his career devoting himself to improving air travel safety and teaching other aviators. He earned many awards for his work, ultimately teaching aviation planning, history and management at several Florida institutions, including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and Central Florida Aerospace Academy. This after he’d retired as director of aviation at the Broward County Department of Aviation.
Houghton died March 13, 2019. According to D’Amico, he had been active in planning the search for an aircraft that was lost after leaving Burlington in 1971. Houghton wanted closure for the families, according to D’Amico.
