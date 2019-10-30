KILLINGTON — Killington Mountain School is one of three water systems found to have levels of PFAS above the state limit.
Bryan Redmond, director of the Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division of the Department of Environmental Conservation, said in an interview Wednesday the Birch Hill Water System in Stowe, and Fiddlehead Condominiums in Fayston were the other two.
PFAS are a group of chemicals created during the manufacture of Teflon, and are also found in older types of firefighting foam as well as some other substances. They made statewide news a few years ago when discovered in North Bennington and nearby Hoosick Falls, New York. Some contamination was found in Clarendon, near the airport, as well. The chemical has been associated with a number of diseases.
Redmond said there’s been a great deal of testing done to public water systems and nontransient, non-community water systems done since Act 21 took effect. It gives until Dec. 1 for these systems, about 591 in all, according to Redmond, to test for PFAS.
He said the state standard for PFAS is 20 parts per trillion, which is considered a low threshold, about one drop from an eye-dropper into an Olympic-sized swimming pool. He said these three are the first systems to exceed the limit.
Killington Mountain School tested at 27.2 ppt, Birch Hill at 33.1 ppt, and Fiddlehead at 26.25 ppt, according to the state. The systems were tested Sept. 26.
Redmond said there are many more systems left to be tested.
What happens next, he said, is the systems that have exceeded the 20 ppt limit have to have a second test done to make sure the first was accurate. The average of the two is taken, and if that number exceeds 20 ppt more steps are taken.
Beside the second test, water system operators have to notify those using the system of the issue, Redmond said.
Should the second test confirm the levels of PFAS are above the limit, the state would issue a warning for people not to drink the water, while requiring the system operator to fix the problem, said Redmond. The state will work with the operator to find the best solution. Redmond said in Killington’s case, it would likely be some kind of filtration system. In some cases, a new water source might be the best cure.
Dave Willis, assistant head of school and chief operating officer for Killington Mountain School, said in a Wednesday interview that the number of people using the water system fluctuates between 50 and 100 depending on the time of year. The system only serves the school. He said staff and students have been notified of the test results and there have been staff meetings about what to do should the second test confirm PFAS over the limit. He said the school is ready to install a filter, or whatever else needs to be done.
Redmond said there’s a limited number of labs in the United States that can do this sort of PFAS testing. He estimated the results would be back in three to five weeks.
