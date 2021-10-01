MONTPELIER — As of Friday, anyone over 65, or between 18 and 65 with certain jobs, roles, or medical conditions, can get a Pfizer booster shot.
“We know vaccines are safe and effective, and these additional doses add even more protection,” stated Gov. Phil Scott in a release. “So, I encourage anyone who is eligible to register for your booster today. At the same time, we continue to urge those who have not yet gotten their first dose to get vaccinated. The data shows we are now in a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, friends and family, and to make sure we continue moving forward from the pandemic.”
As of Friday, according to Scott, over 4,700 people have used the state system to register for a Pfizer booster.
Those eligible to receive one have to have had their first two Pfizer doses already, and it has to have been six months or more since the second dose. Others who are eligible include those over 18 with certain underlying medical conditions or who are at high risk of catching COVID-19 where they work. Those who are over 18 who are Black, Indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC) can also get the third dose, as can anyone older than 18 who lives with someone who is BIPOC.
The shot is free, proof of eligibility isn’t required, but an appointment is. Folks are asked to bring their vaccination cards when they come. More information is available at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine or by calling 855-722-7878.
