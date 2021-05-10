POULTNEY — A retired veterinarian known for his wildlife talks and photography is helping his local library raise money.
Matted photos by Dr. William Scott MacLachlan are on sale at the Poultney Public Library right now, said Rebecca Cook, library director. The 5” by 7” in an 8” by 10” mat sell for $25 while the 8” by 10” photos in an 11” by 14” mat sell for $45. The library keeps $25 of each sale. Cook said they’ll be available for at least another month. Folks can buy them at the library during its normal hours, Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. or Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Cook said anyone with questions should call 802-287-5556.
She said MacLachlan, or Dr. Scott as he’s known, has been a friend of the library before.
“Back when we were doing our building expansion project five years ago, we had an art auction and his waiting room and exam rooms at the vet clinic were always full of his beautiful photography, so when we were contacting local artists to see if they’d donate a piece for our auction, I had approached him and he had given us a couple of photographs for that,” she said.
The library had to cancel many of its normal fundraisers and programs because of the pandemic, she said, and that MacLachlan had approached the library wanting to help once more.
“He said he was really impressed with the work we were doing and how hard we were working to serve the community, and was concerned about loss of funding because of COVID and wanted to do something to help support the library,” she said.
MacLachlan retired in 2019.“I live in town and I really like libraries,” said, adding that he considers himself a professional student and a scientist. During his formal learning days, he worked in New Hampshire monitoring bobcats and loons.
“A lot of my photography is informed from those experiences, and I’ve always carried a camera since I was 16,” he said. As a result, he’s got a lot of photographs. The library also has a great display area for photo, especially since its renovation.
“I don’t need to make a profit from my photography, I just enjoy it and like to share it, so we came up with doing prints people could buy at a reasonable price,” he said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We’re waiting for the summer people to come back and then I think we’re going to keep going with it. I don’t need these things back right away.”
He said Cook and her staff have done a good job managing the library both overall and through the pandemic.
“They’re a bunch of thinkers and doers, and I support that,” he said. “I’m a believer in literature and education.”
His photos are of wildlife and nature from around the Poultney area, and further north in Highgate where he’s been spending some of his time.
