KILLINGTON — A local food shelf expects this will be a good year for a “food raiser” it’s been running alongside a local ski resort.
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, said Tuesday this is the third year the BROC Community Food Shelf has worked with Pico Mountain, which will begin its season on Friday.
Normally, single day lift tickets at Pico are $81, but for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday bringing three nonperishable food items to be donated to BROC will lower the price to $39, according to mountain officials.
Donahue said in past years the offer only ran for one day of the mountain’s opening weekend. Last year, it netted 650 pounds of food for the food shelf, which serves Rutland County. Donahue said BROC is looking for that number to double or even triple with the number of days expanding.
“BROC-Community Action is dedicated to improving the lives of Vermonters in our community, and we at Pico Mountain are proud to support their efforts and grow awareness of food insecurity in southern and central Vermont ahead of the winter holidays,” said Rich McCoy, director of operations at Pico Mountain, in a statement. “Every contribution helps feed a neighbor in need.”
Donahue said by all accounts Pico is looking at a solid opening weekend given the weather and amount of snow it’s been able to make. He said Pico is viewed by many as the “local” ski resort and many locals are quite generous in giving to BROC.
This is a busy time of year for the BROC, Donahue {span}said{/span}. It runs numerous programs that offer food and clothing to people who have trouble affording such items. Donahue said the early cold weather this season has made the group see how much coats and other cold-weather gear are needed. It’s now offering such items along with the toys it’s giving out, he said.
Pico Ski Resort is owned by the nearby Killington Resort, which recently hosted the World Cup, an event that drew nearly 40,000 people to the area.
