KILLINGTON — Pico Mountain will open for the ski season on Saturday, its earliest opening in 20 years, according to the mountain spokespeople.
Pico and Killington Ski Resort are owned by POWDR. Pico typically opens later than Killington Ski Resort, which during the Thanksgiving weekend hosted the World Cup, drawing approximately 40,000 people to the area.
According to a statement released by POWDR, Pico now sports a 16,850 pipeline running between it and the Killington resort, allowing it to recharge the ponds it uses for snowmaking much faster than in years past.
Season pass holders will have a complimentary lunch served to them on opening day. The Golden Express Quad, Summit Express Quad and Little Pico Triple will open to start but will be closed Monday through Thursday, opening again Dec. 13
On Dec. 14 and 15, Pico will host the seventh annual “Food Raiser,” offering discounts on lift tickets in exchange for food that will be donated to BROC Community Food Shelf in Rutland.
“We’re excited to welcome back skiers and riders to Pico Mountain early this year,” said Rich McCoy, director of operations at Pico Mountain, in the statement. “In addition to our early opening and snowmaking upgrades, we also get to celebrate another year of partnering with BROC-Community Action. They’re dedicated to improving the lives of Vermonters in our community, and every contribution helps feed a neighbor in need. We at Pico Mountain are proud to support their efforts and grow awareness of food insecurity in southern and central Vermont ahead of the winter holidays.”
More information about the report and its offerings can be found at its website, picomountain.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.