MENDON — Pico Mountain Ski Resort will open Saturday.
The company made the announcement on Thursday, saying it will welcome season pass and day ticket holders complying with Vermont’s COVID-19 quarantine rules.
Pico is owned by POWDR, as is nearby Killington Ski Resort, which opened a few weeks ago. Both had to cut their 2019-2020 seasons short because of the pandemic, as did most other resorts.
The opening will come a few days after a snowstorm dropped upwards of two feet on parts of central and southern Vermont.
“We’re happy to welcome back skiers and riders to Pico Mountain and ask that guests help us protect the season by following resort and state health guidelines as part of Operation Stay Safe,” stated Rich McCoy, director of operations at Pico Mountain. “Our top priority at Pico Mountain is the well-being of all, and we are confident that by managing the number of people visiting at any given time, we will be able to properly physically distance staff and guests alike while enjoying the benefits of outdoor recreation.”
The first 70 people in line at the Golden Express Quad will get a free YETI Rambler mug, the resort announced.
The company said it has undertaken extensive work to keep its staff and guests safe during the pandemic, and reminded people that they have to reserve parking and buy tickets ahead of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.