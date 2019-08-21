KILLINGTON — The sixth annual 'Pie in the Face for Chase' - charity event, held at Moguls Sports Pub between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., will be on Sept. 8.
“It’s time again to pie local celebrities and raise money for Chase William Kuehl and the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation (PMSF),” the event organizers wrote in a release. “Kuehl is one of only 1,500 children worldwide diagnosed with this disease. The prevalence of those with Phelan-McDermid Syndrome is estimated to be between 1 in 20,000 babies born. There is no cure, but it is PMSF’s goal to find effective therapies to help those with PMS, and, eventually, a cure.”
The event raised $23,000 last year, split evenly between Chase William Kuehl and PMSF. This year, a $1,000 scholarship to a PMSF family needing to attend a biannual conference on the disease.
For a fee of $22, you can throw a pie in the face of two people who’ve volunteered to get pied. A larger fee buys different types of pies.
