This weekend, Main Street Park will be the new venue for the long-awaited Pints for Pets 2019, after the inaugural event raised over $9,000 last year for the Rutland County Humane Society.
“There were a lot of learning curves,” said Amelia Stamp, community outreach and fundraising coordinator at the Rutland County Humane Society. “We learned a lot from it in terms of how we could make it run smoother, and ways for people to enjoy the event.”
This year, there will be a specific tasting station where each of the brewers will be available to answer questions about their creations, allowing for each of the tasters to go at their own pace.
Other changes included changing the location of the festival to Main Street Park instead of the pit next to the Hop'n Moose pub and brewery, and the Humane Society also requested that all homebrew submissions be entered weeks in advance so the Society had an opportunity to sample and evaluate each one.
Which means they already have a winner, but Stamp said they would be announced in a surprise reveal at the contest on Sunday where participants will be able to take home the secret, already-canned brew.
“It's a very tasty beer, and we're excited about it,” Stamp said. “People will still be able to decide crowd favorite.”
Last year's winner, called “Mustachio Squirrel” Belgian Stout was made by Spencer Lanning who has been brewing his beer, hard ciders and mead for several decades ever since his mother-in-law bought him a home-beer brewing kit, according to his wife Avaloy Lanning, executive director of the New Story Center.
“We've had something fermenting in our basement for the past 20 years,” Lanning said. “He's had very few misses (failed brews).”
But this year, Spencer Lanning will be pouring his brew on the sidelines, making an appearance as the first brew champion so others can have a shot at their spot as the Judge's Favorite.
The Crowd Favorite will still be voted on by tasters attending the event, and votes will be tallied at the end, Stamp said.
Stamp said their inaugural brew festival drew almost 200 tasters to the downtown Rutland event, which was followed by pints at the Hop'n Moose next door.
So far, quite a few tickets have already been sold online for this year's event. “As the weekend approaches, I think they'll go quickly,” Stamp said.
Funds raised at the event were all used toward everything from vaccinations and spay and neuters to cleaning supplies and food, but this year the Rutland Area Humane Society also started providing for more transfers of patients from out-of-state shelters and sanctuaries which can increase operational costs, Stamp said.
“It's worth it,” she said.
People under 21 will not be allowed at the event due to licensing, but leashed pets are welcome, and tickets for the event will also be sold at the door.
The event is sponsored by the Hop'n Moose, Rutland Beer Works, and Farrell Distributing, as well as Otterside Animal Hospital, Vermont Pet and Food Supply, and Davis and Hodgen along with a host of others.
