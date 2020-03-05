PITTSFIELD — Select Board Chairman Charles Piso was defeated by Joyce Stevens in a two-way race. According to Town Clerk and Treasurer, Tricia Fryer, who won reelection, Piso got 42 votes to Stevens’ 67.
The race between Piso and Stevens was decided by paper ballot at the annual Town Meeting Day floor meeting, held Wednesday. The meeting technically opened Tuesday, but owing to a conflict with the presidential primary it had been moved.
There were no other contested races. All ballot articles passed by voice vote, according to Fryer. That includes Article 7, placing $20,000 into a reserve fund for highway equipment, Article 8, placing $4,000 into a fund for self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, Article 9, which places $2,500 into a reserve fund for a fire truck, and Article 10, which called for putting $30,000 towards phase one of a Town Hall replacement project as recommended by the Town Hall Committee.
According to Fryer, 111 voters were in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.