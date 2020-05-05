A Pittsford store that sells what are called CBD products will be offering about 100 free samples this weekend for what the sales manager is calling “free CBD for those in need.”
VT Terps, on Route 7 in Pittsford, sells products made from cannabidiol, called CBDs, and terpenes.
Chris Porter, sales manager at VT Terps, who described the business as an organic hemp producer, said this weekend's giveaway, would be from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday. On a first-come, first-served basis, the business will be giving away about 100 samples in 600-milligram tincture bottles of their CBD mixture.
“Figure during these hard times, not everybody can afford all the medicines that they need and everything else,” Porter said.
According to Porter, the products contain no tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana responsible for making the user “high.”
Porter acknowledged the hope was to “get our name out there” for a business that has been open since August.
As of Monday, Porter said, staff were still creating the process by which they will get the samples to people using a “contact-free” delivery.
The samples will be free but those picking one up will have to bring some form of identification that proves they're 21 or older.
Porter said the giveaway is a way to help the community and VT Terps.
“We were coming into our season. We figured out our processings where we were able to do this organically and we have … quite a bit. We'd like to build a customer base and we figured 'Give it away for those who need it right now' is the way to do it,” he said.
The company is too new to have had a similar giveaway in the past, Porter said, but they are “looking forward.”
“Last year, we had done one strain of hemp. This year, we've got 100 acres and four different strains. We want to be the company that people come to when things get back to normal, hopefully,” he said.
According to Porter, the company is special because the owners figured out a way to capture the terpenes from the hemp plant.
“If you're not familiar with what terpenes are, if you squeeze a lemon, what you smell from across the room is the terpene. Or last year, if you drove up and down Route 7, when you would catch that whiff of hemp fields, when you got it, that's the terpenes that are out there,” he said.
The VT Terps website said the terpenes and the CBD together have a more positive affect than just CBD because of what they call the “entourage effect.” But the site also has a disclaimer that the products have not been evaluated by the federal Food and Drug Administration and are “not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.”
“Currently, there isn’t enough research to confirm the entourage effect, mainly because of massive roadblocks in clinical trials. We are just beginning to scratch the surface of the nuances associated with cannabis connoisseur-ship,” the home page of vtterps.com says.
The Pittsford store has been closed because of the state's efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
While Porter said they're getting ready to open again when allowed and the store is being stocked, no one will be allowed inside during the Saturday giveaway on.
