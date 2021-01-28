PITTSFIELD — While Town Hall will be ready for Town Meeting Day, the day itself won’t be ready for the hall.
Select Board Chairwoman Ann Kuendig said after Town Hall was closed in 2018, when engineers said the floor wasn’t safe for large crowds, the goal became getting it ready for the 2021 town meeting. With the coronavirus pandemic still out in force, Pittsfield, like many towns, will do its voting via Australian ballot with a remote informational meeting beforehand.
On the upside, the first phase of Town Hall’s repairs is all but complete and between $15,000 and $17,000 under-budget, according to Herb Kuendig, chairman of the Town Hall committee and husband of Ann Kuendig.
Over the course of the past two years, town voters have approved the formation of a Town Hall committee to study what was to be done with the approximately 200-year-old structure as well as adding $30,000 to the Town Hall repair fund, bringing that up to $40,000. Ann Kuendig said part of the committee’s early work was surveying townspeople to see what they wanted done with the building. Most wanted it brought back into usable shape.
“But people also suggested we expand the use for Town Hall for art classes, for concerts, for a number of social events, renting it out for small weddings and anniversary parties and having school events, exercise classes — it really ran the gamut,” she said. “But the feeling of many people was, if we’re going to put all this money into refurbishing, repairing and renovating Town Hall then we really need to put a plan together to let people know that it’s available and to really market the space.”
Ann was the committee’s first chairwoman. Her husband now holds that seat, being an architect. She said after the committee wrapped up its initial efforts, other people joined and the group began doing some of the actual work.
“It was a diverse group of people with expertise in design and construction and a willingness to commit time to not only meet and plan but to also physically get down into the Town Hall trenches and dig and demolish, and physically do those jobs that we felt we could handle ourselves in-house without spending money,” she said.
Besides Herb, the committee consists of Ray Colton, Carl Oertel, Glenn Reinauer, Jeremy Rayner, Mike Moran, and Tim Carter.
Contractors who’ve worked on the building include Marble Valley Structural Design, Vermont Concrete Cutters, H&C concrete, Nop’s Metal Works and Klein Masonry.
The problem with the Town Hall was its floor needed to be shored up. Herb said the committee did what it could to clear out the basement, take down certain walls, remove some of the ceiling, rework the duct system, demolish part of the stairs, and put a hole in the wall to allow for long, steel beams to be brought in.
He expects those beams to be in by next week. They’re 35 feet long, 24 inches deep and weigh 131 pounds per linear foot, so a contractor will be handling that and some of the other foundation work.
“I anticipate that by the second week in February, maybe the third week, that building will be ready for Town Meeting, if it were to happen,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s not going to happen this year because of COVID, but my committee, we busted our humps and got it done and ready.”
Ann said the money saved in the first phase will be put into fixing up the Town Hall’s exterior. She said the Select Board, overall, has decided to begin asking voters to apply money into sinking funds for town facilities and equipment, as the drawbacks to deferring maintenance are being felt. She said voters will be asked again this year to sink some money into the Town Hall fund for future repair needs.
One thing it will need eventually is a new roof, said Reinauer, a retired marine engineer who used to do structural analysis on ships for the U.S. Navy.
“I’m retired, so I can’t practice, in theory, up here, but I lent them my expertise as best I could, even though I’ve never worked on anything like this before in my life,” he said.
This is the first time he’s been involved in any kind of community project like this, and he’s found it to be a rewarding experience.
“What I did find interesting with this group that we have is the people that participated in this thing really put a lot of effort into it,” he said. “A lot of them are contractors willing to donate their time and expertise to help on this kind of thing. That was unique in a small town. I used to live in Connecticut years ago. and you’d never see something like that take place down there, but you do see it here in Vermont.”
