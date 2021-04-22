PITTSFORD — After 5 months on the job, the town recreation director will be leaving. His replacement is a local woman.
Nelson Brown’s hiring was announced in October 2020. He began Dec. 15, and will depart on May 15. The new recreation director, Jennifer Popp, will start on May 10, according to Town Manager John Haverstock.
Haverstock said Popp was chosen because of her background in education and knowledge of social media. She’s lived in town for 22 years, has been involved in day care, run her own business, and taught at Lothrop Elementary School, in addition to coaching local youth teams.
Calls to Popp on Thursday weren’t returned.
Haverstock said the town was made aware of Brown’s pending departure in March.
“So, we quickly reassembled the search committee that resulted in his hiring to look over the other candidates we had met with,” said Haverstock. “There was a quickly emerging consensus on who to select as a replacement.”
The Recreation Committee and Select Board didn’t feel they had enough time to undertake a lengthy search process, said Haverstock.
Brown did his job well, according to Haverstock. The town wasn’t sure what its recreation program would look like given the pandemic.
“He spent most of his time putting together programs that the town will benefit from in the spring and summer,” Haverstock said. “Some of those programs have already begun, like baseball and softball, and there was also some fall soccer that we helped out with in terms of providing equipment for small groups of people wanting to practice soccer over the winter.”
He said Brown is currently busy hiring summer staff and, along with the Recreation Committee, will assist Popp in stepping into the role.
Brown said Thursday the summer programs are coming along well. The e-sports league he brought to town during the winter has seen a lot of signups, too.
“We got a good amount of signups actually, people were interested in it,” he said.
He declined to say why he’s leaving.
“I don’t have anything planned, to be honest. Just a personal thing, I’m not going to get into it.”
