PITTSFORD — The Select Board has committed to finding a way to fund the sidewalk project near Lothrop Elementary School.
The board voted 4-1 Wednesday to commit to the project. Selectman Joe Gagnon was the “no” vote.
Also, the board voted, unanimously, to hold off sending a letter to the Agency of Transportation asking it to revisit a $100,000 grant awarded to the town for the project. Town Manager John Haverstock said Friday the board voted to draft this letter at its July 17 meeting, hoping to either get more funds or assistance from the AOT.
The board has discussed the sidewalk project for nearly two years now. Board members have concerns about the safety of pedestrians walking along Route 7 in that area, specifically children on their way to school. The project is estimated at $200,000. The board had sought to meet its $100,000 match by using town funds, plus $50,000 from the Burditt Fund, a local trust aimed at the schools in Pittsford, however tapping that fund requires School Board support, which the town couldn’t get.
The board discussed paring down the project, but it was decided that before any solid plans could be made, the AOT would need to be consulted, as the work would take place in the state’s right of way along Route 7.
Haverstock said he’s reached out to the town’s liaisons with the AOT, to have them come to a future board meeting, but they’ve committed to nothing at this point.
Haverstock said there’s no official deadline for matching the $100,000 grant, but he doubts AOT will leave it available forever, which is part of the reason the board voted to commit to completing the project.
Complicating the issue is the fact that AOT will, at some point, repave that entire section of Route 7. It’s been reported that won’t happen until at least 2028, and some Pittsford officials fear it will be even longer given there isn’t much information on it regarding scheduling.
At the Wednesday meeting, it was suggested that better signage be installed, plus some added road striping, to discourage cars passing others on the right, however some were skeptical as to how effective this would be.
