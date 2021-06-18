PITTSFORD — The Pittsford Haunted House has been called off for the second year in a row.
“At this point there’s not enough confidence that things aren’t going to turn bad again,” said Fire Chief Bill Hemple on Friday. The decision to not host the haunted house was made by the fire department after a vote last week.
Pittsford Haunted House is the fire department’s annual fundraiser. It’s been held at the Caverly building, a former child hospital near the Town Office, for the past four decades.
Hemple said it’s the department’s largest fundraiser, drawing between $15,000 and $30,000 depending on the year. Roughly 3,000 to 3,500 people go through it, many of them young children.
Like many events scheduled after March 2020, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“You get a lot of 2- to 11-year-olds who haven’t been vaccinated yet and parents are going to want to bring them through, it’s a lot of different things pertaining to safety,” said Hemple. “We want to keep everybody from getting it, but definitely firefighters. We can’t have a bunch of sick firefighters because then there’s nobody there to protect the towns.”
All members of the Pittsford Fire Department play a role in making the haunted house happen, and they rely on help from neighboring departments.
Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott announced that the state has vaccinated 80% of its eligible population and that he was thus lifting all remaining COVID-19 restrictions. According to the Vermont Department of Health, as of Friday, three new cases had been reported with three people hospitalized, and one of those in intensive care.
“We don’t know enough about what’s going on,” said Hemple. “Maybe we made a mistake by canceling it, but I’d rather err on the side of safety.”
The man who got the haunted house going more than 40 years ago said Friday he was the one who made the motion to call it off this year.
Tom Hooker, past chief and current safety officer for the department, said it was a hard decision to make.
“We really hated to do it,” he said. ‘It’s a real tough decision to make, because it is our annual fundraiser, our biggest fundraiser. But in view of everything that’s going on, the uncertainty, even today there’s more news that the pandemic has another strain that’s even worse than this one.”
National media are reporting about a COVID-19 variant experts believe will become the dominant strain in the United States, and that it’s more transmissible than other strains.
Hooker said there’s no way to run the haunted house with social distancing measures, the experience has people in tight quarters making physical contact. Planning it and putting money into it only to have it called off would not be good, he said.
“We spend $6,000 or $7,000 preparing for this thing, there’s just no way you want to tie that much money up with the uncertainty of not having it,” he said.
He expects the department will look for an alternative, perhaps building off a tractor parade launched in 2020 in response to the first cancellation.
“I’m sure we can come up with something,” he said.
