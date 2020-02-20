PITTSFORD — The town is honoring the leaders of its food shelf and its historical society through this year’s Town Report.
“I perform a lot of duties throughout the course of the year, but none are more meaningful or uplifting than this one, this is a real celebration,” said Town Manager John Haverstock to a gathering of about 30 people on Wednesday at the Town Office. “What makes the town report truly meaningful, for me, is the opportunity it gives us to honor residents who have made over the years significant contributions of one type or another to the quality of life here in Pittsford.”
Like in all Vermont towns, the Pittsford Town Report contains information for voters attending Town Meeting Day in March. It contains the budgets, reports from public officials, reports from institutions and groups, and a wealth of other information about the town. Many towns use it to honor one or more citizens.
Robin Rowe, leader of the Pittsford Food Shelf, and Anne Pelkey, curator of the Pittsford Historical Society at Eaton Hall, were this year’s honorees. The report contains brief biographies for both women, which were read aloud at the Wednesday gathering by members of the Select Board.
“Thank you for this honor. The food shelf is what it is today because of all the people in the community and our volunteers, who work to meet the people’s needs,” said Rowe. “So thank you for all you do to help us so we can help those in need.”
Pelkey said she was honored and humbled to be in the dedication, and thanked her many mentors for getting her involved with the historical society.
“I’ve always felt I learned from the best, and they instilled in me the importance of preserving the past and protecting the thousands of artifacts, documents and photos that are housed at our museum, and they tell the story of Pittsford and its people,” Pelkey said. “I didn’t know the museum’s first curator, Jane Belcher, but her footprints are all over Eaton Hall. Jean Davis, who succeeded Jane, was passionate about Pittsford’s history. She taught me to preserve the history, but to also appreciate it.”
