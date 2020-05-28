ROCKINGHAM – A Pittsford man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday but faces drug charges from an incident on Monday, according to a release from the Vermont State Police.
Scott Chandler, 45, of Pittsford, was cited to appear in Windham County criminal court on Monday on felony charges of trafficking Fentanyl, importation of Fentanyl into Vermont and possession of cocaine, both crack and powder cocaine, and a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
On Monday, around 11:20 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police, or VSP, stopped a 1999 Ford F-250 driven by Chandler for several alleged violations on Route 103 in Rockingham, the release said.
During the course of the stop, police found probable cause of criminal activity and the pickup truck was seized while troopers applied for a search warrant.
Chandler and a female passenger were released from the scene.
On Tuesday, between 1 and 1:30 a.m., troopers were alerted to two suspicious people seen driving up to and moving around the perimeter fences at the VSP's Westminster barracks.
Troopers attempted to make contact with those people, who were riding motorcycles, but they were gone upon arrival. An unoccupied motorcycle was found on a dirt road adjacent to the barracks.
A second motorcycle was spotted nearby. The driver immediately accelerated away from the area.
Troopers attempted to catch up to the motorcycle to conduct a traffic stop but prior to activating their emergency lights, the driver crashed on Route 5 in Westminster, near the Big Red Barn.
The driver, later identified as Chandler, was driving faster than 70 mph prior to the crash, police said.
Chandler was taken to the Springfield hospital and later flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Police said his condition was stable on Thursday.
The circumstances surrounding the suspicious actions at the barracks as well as the events leading up to the crash, and the crash itself, are currently under investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon, troopers executed a search warrant on Chandler's pickup truck which was being stored at the Westminster barracks.
According to the release, troopers found 600 glassine bags of Fentanyl, containing about 12 grams, 21.5 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of powder cocaine and various drug paraphernalia.
