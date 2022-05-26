A Pittsford man is facing criminal charges after police said he was stopped while driving under the influence of alcohol in West Rutland on Feb. 16, 2020, and then a second time, about eight hours later, in Castleton where police said he was driving after drinking again.
Randall J. Reynolds, 26, was arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court on one felony count of driving while under the influence of alcohol from one docket and one felony count of driving while under the influence of alcohol and one felony count of refusing to submit to an evidentiary test from a second docket.
In both dockets, the charges against Reynolds, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges, were modified because he had previous convictions for similar charges. According to a police affidavit, Reynolds has two convictions for driving while under the influence of alcohol from September 2014 and December 2014.
While Reynolds was cited to appear in court in 2020, Ian Sullivan, chief deputy state's attorney for Rutland County, said he believed the cases were scheduled just around the same time COVID restriction were enacted by the Judiciary which may have delayed Reynolds' appearance.
Reynolds was released on Monday on both dockets without bail but ordered not to drive and not to buy, possess or drink any alcohol.
The charge in the first docket is based on an affidavit written by Officer Kyle Goodrich, of the Castleton Police Department, who said he was asked on Feb. 16, 2020, around 10:45 a.m. to respond to Creek Road by the Lake Bomoseen fishing access. Goodrich said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Warden Rob Sterling requested an officer help him with screening a man who Sterling believed was impaired.
Goodrich said Bomoseen was frozen over at the time, although open for ice fishing, and the suspect, later identified as Reynolds, had been seen driving a 2000 Honda Civic on the frozen surface of the lake in a “reckless manner.”
Goodrich said Reynolds agreed to participate in field sobriety tests. According to Goodrich, the tests indicated Reynolds might be impaired.
The affidavit said Reynolds first declined to give a breath sample but changed his mind when Goodrich said he planned to arrest Reynolds based on the results of the field sobriety tests. According to the affidavit, the preliminary breath test indicated Reynolds' blood alcohol content was 0.184% at 11:20 a.m., more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Vermont.
After being arrested, Reynolds was taken to the Castleton police station to be processed. Goodrich said at the station, Reynolds said he didn't want to provide a breath sample but agreed to a blood draw.
Reynolds was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and released to his girlfriend, the affidavit said.
Goodrich said he got the results from the Vermont Forensics Laboratory of the analysis of Reynolds' blood on March 4, 2020, which indicated his blood alcohol content was 0.144% around 2 p.m. Feb. 16, 2020.
The charges in the second docket are based on an affidavit written by Deputy Kamuran Karakus of the Rutland County Sheriff's Department, who said he responded to the Stuart's Shop gas station in West Rutland around 5:20 p.m. Feb. 16, 2020.
Karakus said Goodrich told him that he had stopped Reynolds. He said Goodrich told him of the earlier encounter he had with Reynolds, which included a citation for driving while impaired. Karakus said Goodrich had requested other officers respond because he was off-duty and in his personal vehicle at the time.
Reynolds girlfriend, Annya J. Lamothe, 34, told police she had been driving Reynolds, but because of mechanical problems, which she feared made his Civic unsafe, she got out and drove with a friend instead.
Karakas said Reynolds agreed to perform field sobriety tests. He said Reynolds was not able to maintain his balance when asked to walk in a straight line and turn, and said Reynolds told him, when Karakas asked him to walk in a straight line, “No (expletive) chance I can do that.”
The affidavit said that Reynolds gave a preliminary breath sample that indicated his blood alcohol content around 5:30 p.m. was 0.21%.
Karakas said he took Reynolds back to the Castleton police station because the facilities in Rutland City and at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police were not available.
During the trip, Karakas wrote in the affidavit, Reynolds told him about his earlier encounter with Goodrich including his trip to Rutland Regional for a blood draw.
“(Reynolds) mentioned that he thought he was good to drive since he was released back from the hospital. (Reynolds) mentioned that he went back to Lake Bomoseen for more ice fishing,” Karakas wrote in the affidavit.
Reynolds told Karakas that his car was continually overheating so he stopped at Stewart's for antifreeze where he was approached by Goodrich.
At the Castleton police station, Reynolds was asked to provide an evidentiary breath sample but Karakas said Reynolds was not blowing into the device properly. He said when he explained what Reynolds needed to do, Reynolds said “he was not going to do that because he knew 'that was bad for him.'”
In a separate affidavit, Goodrich said he had seen Reynolds driving his Honda on Feb. 16, 2020, while he was off-duty. He said the car was being driven erratically so he followed him from the Stewart's and spoke to Reynolds and Lamothe before calling for assistance from on-duty law-enforcement officers.
All three of the charges against Reynolds are punishable by up to five years in jail if he is convicted.
