A Pittsford man had 14 convictions expunged from his record Tuesday in what he said was an attempt to take back control of his life.
Dean A. Newton, 52, represented himself in Rutland criminal court during the hearing.
Among the charges that were taken from his criminal record were two counts of unlawful mischief from 1997, a domestic assault from 1998 and a petty larceny from 2004.
Newton said after the hearing that he was just a “dumb young kid” when he got most of his convictions.
“I didn’t fight most of those charges, although about half of them I didn’t do. They would transport me down to the court. I just wanted to get rid of the monkey on my back. I didn’t want to spend the weekend in jail,” he said.
The most recent charge on the list was a 2006 charge of negligent driving. The charge was one of three that wasn’t expunged.
The other two were for being a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts, which Judge Thomas Zonay explained is not a crime in Vermont. The charges in Massachusetts have been dismissed.
Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said the state only objected to expunging the negligent driving charge from the list Newton provided to the court. The driving charge is a “predicate offense,” which means a conviction for that charge can enhance the penalty for further charges.
Newton questioned why the charge couldn’t be expunged after 13 years. He also asked if it would ever be possible to expunge the charge.
“The Legislature is working on those,” Zonay said. “You never know if that’s going to change this legislative session or a forthcoming session. It’s being looked at, it’s being evaluated.”
After the hearing, Newton said he wasn’t getting in trouble with the law anymore now that he was getting older.
“I’m not getting in trouble anymore. It doesn’t pay. I don’t want to be bothered with with this stuff anymore. I just want to live my life and be left alone,” Newton said.
In October, Newton went to the Addison County court to have his only felony charge expunged. The charge of impeding a police officer was from November 1986.
“That ruined my life. No one wanted to hire me. People looked at me a certain way like I was a dangerous criminal,” Newton said.
Newton said the death of his brother, David R. Newton Sr., 64, a logger who died in May in an accident on the job, contributed to the way he reconsidered his life.
Newton said he was nervous about people reading a story about having his criminal charges expunged but agreed it was important to get the word out about the possibility of having your criminal record cleared. He said staff at Legal Aid had encouraged him to get the word out as much as possible.
“I don’t want people to think I’m doing something shady. There’s two courts you know: The court of law and the court of public opinion,” he said.
