A Pittsford man who admitted on Tuesday to possessing images of child pornography may avoid serving time in prison after he proactively came forward in 2018 to tell police he had been looking at illegal images of children and “needed to be arrested.”
Joshua M. Bradish, 35, of Pittsford, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in August 2018 on two misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Bradish entered into a plea agreement on Tuesday in Rutland criminal court under which he would plead guilty to one misdemeanor count and one felony count.
Bradish is expected to be sentenced on April 21 after Judge David Fenster, who presided over the case, said he was legally obligated to order the Vermont Department of Corrections perform a pre-sentence investigation based on the felony charge to which Bradish had pleaded guilty.
The agreement calls for a contested sentencing in which the state has agreed not to ask for a sentence that would be deferred more than three years while Bradish is free to ask for a deferred sentence of 2½ years.
There was no discussion on Tuesday about the length of the underlying sentence.
After the hearing, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said the state believed the deferred sentence was appropriate for Bradish because he had “turned himself in” and “did the right thing.”
According to an affidavit written by Brandon Police Officer Lt. Rodney Pulsifer, the investigation began in Rutland. Pulsifer, who is also a member of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children task force said the case was assigned to him on May 15, 2018.
Pulsifer said he was working from a report by Cpl. Christopher Alger, who said that Bradish had come to the Rutland City police station on April 29, 2018, to turn himself in.
“Cpl. Alger reported … he met with Bradish at which time (Bradish) told Cpl. Alger that he felt terrible and needed to be arrested because he had been viewing child pornography at home and on his cellphone, and had deleted the history to his phone,” the affidavit said.
Pulsifer said Bradish later told police there must have been a misunderstanding because he didn’t use or own a computer. But after Bradish was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, for evaluation and treatment, he agreed to turn over his phone and give police to consent to search it.
Police found four images, all of them showing what appeared to be underage girls. The misdemeanor charges were filed because of graphic photos of the children while the felony charges were filed based on photos that appeared to show children engaged in sexual conduct.
During an interview at the Brandon Police station on July 17, 2018, Bradish said he had been looking at images for a little more than a year but said he had the urges for a “long time.”
Bradish told police then, and attorney Chris Davis, who represents Bradish, repeated Tuesday, that Bradish is going to counseling to create a plan for addressing the urges.
During the Brandon interview, Bradish repeated that he didn’t own a computer.
Pulsifer said Bradish was “very polite and cooperative during processing.”
Fenster said Kennedy and Davis should be prepared at sentencing to argue whether Bradish’s guilty plea would require him to sign on to the Vermont Sex Offender Registry.
Without the plea agreement, Bradish would be subject to up to seven years in prison for pleading guilty to one misdemeanor charge and one felony charge of possessing child pornography.
