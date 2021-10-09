A Pittsford man was sentenced to four and a half to nine and a half years in prison after pleading no contest to charges that he caused his girlfriend’s death in a driving crash in May 2019.
Anthony J. Reynolds, 50, was arraigned in Rutland criminal court in 2019 on one count each of manslaughter, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, second-degree aggravated domestic assault, grossly negligent driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death. The charges were all felonies.
Melanie Rooney, 31, of Proctor, was killed after being hit by a truck after she had been out with Reynolds on May 17, 2019. Law-enforcement officers said Reynolds was driving the truck and he hit Rooney as he was leaving her home after the two had argued.
He told police he wasn’t aware he hit Rooney and only realized she was dead when he returned to her home to retrieve his cellphone.
In April, Reynolds pleaded guilty to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death and a misdemeanor charge of driving with a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.
He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of negligent driving that resulted in a death and domestic assault.
Reynolds was sentenced on Sept. 28 to serve three to six years for the charge of leaving the scene, one to two years for the charge of negligent driving and six months to 18 months for domestic assault. Those sentences run one after the other for an overall sentence of four and a half to nine and a half years.
For the charge of driving with a suspended license, Reynolds was sentenced to six months to a year but that sentence will be served at the same time as the other sentences so it does not increase the length of the overall sentence.
Reynolds, who had awaited part of the resolution of the case on home confinement, had been ordered to report to the St. Johnsbury jail on Oct. 4.
