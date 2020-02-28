PITTSFORD — Town Meeting will be held March 2, 6:30 p.m., at the Lothrop School gym, where voters will discuss and vote on several articles.
Among the articles are, will voters approve a general fund budget of $1,651,939 for the coming fiscal year, with $1,283,829 to be raised by taxes? Article 3 asks if voters will approve a highway budget of $1,151,480, with $1,015,200 to be raised in taxes. Article 4 asks if voters will approve a $16,000 budget for the Village District, with all of that being raised through taxes on Village District property owners.
Article six asks if voters will approve a $2,500 appropriation to the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
Article seven asks if “the voters would like an opportunity to at the NEXT Town Meeting in March, 2021 to discuss, debate, and vote on whether to continue providing current levels of financial support to the organizations and entities now receiving Special Appropriations previously approved by voters?”
Article eight asks if voters will eliminate the office of lister and replace it with a professionally qualified assessor to be appointed by the Select Board.
The meeting will recess and reopen on March 3 for voting by Australian ballot. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Office on 426 Plains Road. Voters will elect a town moderator, two selectmen, a town clerk, town treasurer, three listers, and trustee for the MacLure Public Library.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
