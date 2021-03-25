PITTSFORD — The town is going ahead with plans to move its firefighting equipment at the Omya plant to another location.
At its March 17 meeting, the Select Board voted 4-1 to proceed with the purchase of a 2-acre plot of land on West Creek Road, owned by Omya, for $20,000. The vote followed an executive session. Selectman Joe Gagnon voted “no.”
Town Manager John Haverstock said Thursday that for many years, the town has kept a firetruck and related equipment in a building at the Omya plant to better cover calls in the Florence section of town.
“Pittsford, for a long while, has wanted to relocate its Florence fire substation off-site because of several factors,” said Haverstock. “The primary beneficiary of the firehouse is Omya, and rather than be at the site of a potential problem, we’d rather be responding to it from a bit away from the problem site.”
Omya is a large company that works all over the world. It makes limestone-based products at its site in Florence.
According to Haverstock, there are concerns about the firetruck being able to move swiftly from its station with the Omya truck traffic and rail activity going on as well.
“So the thought was, if there was a place still within Florence and relatively close to Omya that we could use as a new site, that would be ideal,” he said.
The purchase of the new site hasn’t closed yet, he said, but if all goes well, that should happen in a month or so. Haverstock said a house once stood on the property, but the land is now vacant. A new facility will have to be built for the truck, but it needn’t be complicated or expensive.
“Planning hasn’t begun in earnest,” he said. “We’ve had general conceptual discussions, but we haven’t started to identify what the needs are there. But we have in mind something modest to match what we’ve already got, just a garage to put a fire truck.”
He said the commercial value of the land being bought is thought to be worth $10,000 to $20,000 more than what Omya is selling it for. The company and the town have a longstanding, good relationship, he said.
Pittsford Fire Chief Bill Hemple said there have never been any major issues at the plant or with the company.
“They’ve always been good to us, they’ve bought air packs for us, if we’ve ever needed anything and wanted it, and asked, they’ve gotten it for us,” he said.
The truck stationed at the Omya site sees action often, he said.
“It gives us coverage over the Florence area because we do have some guys from Florence that are in the fire department, so it gives us a little quicker response,” he said. “Most calls we have, that truck does roll. It either goes to the scene or it will stand by at our main station in case we get something else when we’re out on a call.”
Haverstock said this is the town’s initiative, so there’s no hurry to move the truck from the Omya site. It can remain there while the new site is prepared.
