PITTSFORD — After most of the listers resigned in June, the town has struggled to find replacements, leaving the Select Board to consider hiring someone to help out at least until Town Meeting Day.
The Board of Listers is tasked with keeping the town’s grand list up to date. The grand list is the value of each property in town, which the tax rate is then applied to.
Pittsford’s Board of Listers is appointed by the Select Board and is supposed to have three members. Right now it has one, Nicholas Michael, who the Select Board appointed to fill a seat left vacant by the resignation of Dan Adams.
Listers John Eugair and Donna Wilson then resigned, citing a lack of support from the board, with Eugair citing Michael’s appointment as being one of his reasons. The listers had wanted someone else, a former lister, appointed, but the board went with Michael instead.
Town Manager John Haverstock said in an interview Tuesday a second person recently expressed interest in joining the Board of Listers, but by then arrangements had been made with others to fill in.
“We have been in talks with a couple of out-of-town listers who have experience with our software system,” said Haverstock, adding that these listers have been assisting Michael as their availability allows.
He said Vicki Young, of Bridgewater, has been helping, but her availability is limited. The lister the town is considering for a long-term role is Linda Wright, of West Rutland.
Haverstock said the plan right now is to use outside help until Town Meeting Day in March. Those wanting to run for a seat on the Board of Listers can do so then.
The possibility exists to do away with elected listers entirely and hire the position out.
Select Board Chairman Tom Hooker said in a Tuesday interview that’s a possibility the board may consider. He said it’s been discussed in the past, and the board might be leaning that way now, but such a switch would have to be approved by voters in any event.
“It’s a tough job,” said Hooker, adding that the role of lister has grown more complex and demanding over the years.
Tensions between the Board of Listers and the Select Board go back several years. In 2008, the listers said they were on the verge of quitting over a budget dispute.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
