PITTSFORD — The town will have a new manager come April.
The Select Board announced Tuesday that it has chosen to hire Brenda Fox-Howard as its new town manager, replacing the outgoing John Haverstock, who has served in the role for the past 13 years.
The board made the announcement via email. According to the statement, Fox-Howard’s planned start date is April 4, but the date is flexible and will include a two-week transition period where Haverstock will work with her, getting her familiar with the role. She is currently working to purchase a home in town.
Her initial contract period is for three years, according to the release.
Fox-Howard was most recently the interim town manager in New Gloucester, Maine. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business management from Colorado Technical University and has a history of work in the private and public sectors. Beside Maine, she has lived and worked in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.
“It is with a great deal of excitement and gratitude that I have accepted the position as Pittsford’s next town manager,” Fox-Howard stated in the board’s release. “I look forward to working with the Select Board, members of the town staff, town officials and the citizens of Pittsford.”
David Mills, vice chairman of the board, stated, “I am looking forward to working with Brenda. She will bring ‘fresh eyes’ to the position and we hope that she is able to bring some vitality and economic development to the town.”
Haverstock announced during summer that he planned to leave the position by Town Meeting Day. He’d been mulling the move prior to the pandemic for personal reasons, but didn’t wish to leave the town during a crisis.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
