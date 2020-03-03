PITTSFORD — All budgets passed by voice vote at the floor meeting on Monday, according to Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer, Liz Willis.
That includes Article 2, the general fund budget of $1,651,939 with $1,283,829 being raised by taxes, Article 3, the highway budget of $1,151,480, with $1,015,200 being raised by taxes, and Article 4, to approve a $16,000 budget for the Village District, with all of that being raised through taxes on Village District property owners.
Article 8 asked if voters would eliminate the office of lister and replace it with a professionally qualified assessor to be appointed by the Select Board. It passed with 106 voting “yes” and 12 voting “no.” This was done by paper ballot, said Willis.
Voters approved by voice vote Article 7, which originally asked if “the voters would like an opportunity to at the NEXT Town Meeting in March 2021 to discuss, debate and vote on whether to continue providing current levels of financial support to the organizations and entities now receiving Special Appropriations previously approved by voters?”
Willis said the article was amended so that only a few organizations would be looked at per year.
Article 6 was one of the higher appropriations, asking if voters would give $2,500 to the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum passed by voice vote.
There were no contested races for town office, for which voters cast ballots Tuesday.
