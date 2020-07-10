PITTSFORD — The town has been awarded a federal grant to fund the policing of the town of Proctor, but whether Proctor wants to move ahead with a deal remains to be seen.
Last year, the Proctor Select Board, unhappy with the service it was getting from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, approached Pittsford about sharing police services in a way similar to the arrangement Pittsford has with the town of Chittenden.
“We could provide that service and hire a full-time officer and go about the task of purchasing and retrofitting a cruiser devoted to Proctor,” said Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock on Friday. “All that depends on whether the town of Proctor is interested, and we simply don’t know. We’ve heard from one selectman but we don’t know what the majority feels like.”
Judy Frazier, chairwoman of the Proctor Select Board, said the board likely will discuss the matter Monday at its regular meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
According to Frazier, this one will be held at Proctor Free Library, but a call-in option will be available with information on how to virtually attend attached to the agenda when it’s posted.
Frazier said she isn’t certain what the board will choose to do. While it’s been mulling the matter for a while, the situation around the coronavirus pandemic and other things have taken up a great deal of board members’ time as well.
She said Proctor has signed a new contract with the sheriff’s department for about $80,000. It’s for one year.
“We’ve looked at the numbers and we could basically do something comparable in that same neighborhood, but not for significantly less,” said Haverstock. “The real question is, are they satisfied with the sheriff? But if they’re not, maybe they want to hear a proposal from us to take over that detail.”
Haverstock said that according to Pittsford Police Chief Michael Warfle, the town has until September to accept or reject the federal award, known as a COPS Grant. He hopes that Proctor will make a decision on Monday ahead of the Pittsford Select Board’s meeting on Wednesday.
He said the town would have no use for this grant should Proctor not wish to go forward. There’s no penalty to Pittsford should it turn down the grant, and it’s not likely that it would seek a COPS Grant otherwise.
Proctor Selectwoman Carrie Covey (formerly Dougherty), who with Selectman Ben Curtis was on the research committee for this, said Friday she hasn’t spoken to Curtis about the matter in several weeks and isn’t sure how the rest of the board will feel about the four-year commitment required by the COPS Grant. She said she expects a decision will be reached soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.