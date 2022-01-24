PITTSFORD — Property owners can expect about a 3% increase in their municipal taxes this year.
Town Manager John Haverstock said Monday that the Select Board has voted to adopt a budget with 3% increases in the general and highway funds, but exactly how much taxpayers will be kicking in won’t be known until mid-summer.
Voters still have to approve the budgets come Town Meeting Day in March. The general fund, as adopted by the board, stands at $1,715,740, with $1,322,350 to be raised in taxes.
Haverstock said the town has other funding sources besides taxpayers, such as state and federal payments for government-owned lands, fees, and delinquent taxes and associated penalties. Those make up the difference between what’s budgeted and what’s to be raised in taxes.
The highway fund the board voted to adopt stands at $1,187,100, with $1,045,650 to be raised by taxes. The difference between the two figures is made up largely by state aid, according to Haverstock.
He said inflation is, for the most part, what’s driving up the budget.
“We start out each year with a wish list from the department heads about the spending they think is warranted to have things operate, as well as they would like to see, and of course that always meets the reality of how much burden the Select Board can possibly put on the taxpayers in what continue to be difficult times,” said Haverstock. “We’ve had, of course, inflationary pressures in these last few months and those will no doubt increase.”
The cost of vehicle fuel, heating fuel and asphalt, which tends to be tied to the price of oil, is expected to go up, he said. Health care costs and salaries are up as well, which was expected, he said.
This budget calls for an additional $15,000 into the paving fund. It also adds $20,000 to a reserve fund for a new fire truck; $10,000 to save for new highway vehicles; and an added $5,000 to save for a new police vehicle.
“So we feel that we’re attending to the basics,” he said. “In other words, we want to continue to keep pace with vehicle costs and increases so we always have enough money available to make important purchases when we need to without having to borrow.”
Haverstock, who will be leaving his post before March, said there’s some uncertainty in the budget in terms of what his replacement is to be paid and whether the assistant to the town manager position will go back to being full-time or remain at part-time, as it has been for some months.
What this means for the tax rate isn’t completely known, he said.
“The rates are not set until July after the grand list is lodged, so what happens is we know how much we need to raise now, assuming these budgets are approved, and then in July the assessor will have told us what the grand list is for the year ... Then the rates will be set by how much we need to have to raise that amount of money based on the value of all the real estate in the town,” said Haverstock.
