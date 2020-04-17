CASTLETON — Castleton University would absorb the operations of Northern Vermont University in Johnson and Lyndon, should a proposal from Vermont State College System chancellor be approved.
Jeb Spaulding announced the proposal Friday. The Vermont State College System Board of Trustees will hear it Monday. If approved, it would result in the loss of an estimated 500 jobs.
The plan is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. State efforts to slow the spread of the virus have caused significant economic damage and upheaval affecting all sectors of life, colleges included.
The recommendation would close the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph Center, moving its operations to facilities in Williston and other parts of Vermont.
Little would change at Community College of Vermont, which has campuses around the state, including Montpelier and Rutland, Spaulding said.
Also, the plan calls for downsizing and restructuring the chancellor’s office, beginning next fiscal year.
According to Spaulding, students who planned to attend NVU in the fall will be supported in transitioning to Castleton University, while Vermont Tech is reaching out to its students for transition plans also.
The VSCS has been struggling financially for years, between declining enrollment, demographic changes and what some in the higher education institutions have called a lack of state support. NVU itself is the result of a merger and rebranding of Lyndon State and Johnson State colleges. Last summer, the VSCS created a long-term plan for its survival, which it has online at bit.ly/0418Plan.
“COVID-19 changed our world, but we had identified and had a whole process in place last summer and fall that included drafting a comprehensive white paper,” said Spaulding. “We had multiple campus conversations outlining the significant pressures that were affecting higher education, particularly in the northeast and particularly small, rural, independent, residential colleges.”
Spaulding said the pandemic has greatly accelerated the need to take action, and likely magnified the scope of those actions.
“It really came down to the realization that if we didn’t take significant action to reconfigure we were likely to jeopardize the entire corporation, which would have also jeopardized Castleton and the Community College of Vermont,” Spaulding said.
Students at NVU had a feeling bad news was coming, but it was still a shock to hear what’s being contemplated.
Alexandra Huff is a sophomore at NVU Lyndon campus and editor of the student newspaper, The Critic. She said that she, along with many other students, watched a live video of the Senate Committee on Education meeting with Spaulding earlier this week, but it wasn’t until Wednesday the gravity of things set in.
“My community, the Lyndon community, we had a student government meeting on Wednesday night at 8, the president of NVU, Elaine Collins, was there, so a lot of our concerns were directed towards her,” said Huff. “And from there is where we got more information, more statistics, the quick decision-making and the severity became too much for a lot of people. There were many tears during that live stream, myself included.”
She said that evening a Lyndon student, Patrick Wickstrom, created an online petition, found at bit.ly/0418Petition, calling on the trustees to take a different route. She said it received several thousand online signatures overnight.
Huff, who hails from central Maine, said that for many students, attending Castleton University won’t be an easy option, or an option at all.
“I live on a family farm, and this past January there have been things within my family that have really, really hit us hard before this COVID-19 thing happened, and I need to be able to come home. And to ask to move NVU students to Castleton puts me at a six-hour drive, and I can’t make that,” she said.
“I would definitely have to take a gap year to just look, and I know that’s a very similar story for a lot of Lyndon students,” Huff said. “It was said at the student government meeting we had that for a scary majority of us, this was the only school we applied to, and none of us thought of going anywhere else.”
How well Castleton University can absorb what NVU students choose to go there is a question with a variety of answers.
“We know that Castleton University would become the sole liberal arts institution in the VSCS under the proposal,” said James Lambert, associate dean of advancement at Castleton University. “Beyond that, it is difficult to answer specific questions until the board has taken action. I expect we will have more information after the board has made a decision.”
Spaulding said he believes Castleton can handle what it will need to.
“They have capacity. There’s landlords looking to rent, there’s empty campuses if needed,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s going to happen, we’ll have to wait and see what kind of interest there is. We are in such an unpredictable world right now, there are a lot of experts in enrollment and demographic trends that believe that around this country colleges need to plan for a 15% to 30% decline in enrollment this coming year.”
Should the board of trustees adopt Spaulding’s plan, it will likely get an argument.
Linda Olson, president of the Vermont State College Faculty Federation and a professor at Castleton University, said she doesn’t think the school has the capacity to absorb many more students.
“The decision is short-sighted; it’s devastating, and I just don’t think it’s good policy,” she said. “It’ll go before the board, hopefully the board will rule it down, and if they don’t they’ll have a fight on their hands because we’re not going to let them close three campuses, which will devastate the local communities, it’ll be devastating for the students. It’s just not a good idea.”
Earlier this week, Olson, along with Julie Roberts, president of United Academics and a professor at UVM, and Kate Gold, president of Vermont State Colleges United Professionals, sent a letter to Gov. Phil Scott and lawmakers calling for a $50 million infusion into the VSCS to cover its COVID-19-related debts and to provide free tuition for Vermont students. Olson said Friday this would help the state economy recover.
“The state needs to help us out, they need to step up. They’ve neglected us since 1980 and it’s time they start supporting public higher education,” she said.
Sen. Philip Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, chairman of the Senate Committee on Education, said he knew Spaulding’s plan would be difficult to hear, but didn’t think it would be this severe.
“I had thought the discussion was really around consolidating Northern Vermont University campus and I had thought that’s where the focus would lie, so to have the Randolph campus and both those campuses in the Northeast Kingdom, that’s ... I can’t find a word for it,” he said.
He said he’s been urging his colleagues in the legislature to wait and hear the full proposal along with its data.
“I know in my own household we’re contemplating things that we never have before, I know that at UVM the same is true, every small business person I know is contemplating things they never have before like going out of business,” he said. “I think it’s easy to react to it emotionally and say, my God, we will never let this happen, and I think that’s where some of my colleagues are.”
He said this is far from the only financial problem Vermont is facing with the pandemic.
“We have a massive hole in the (education) fund for K through 12 next year, so just to take two examples, we could put $100 million into the state college system, or we could put $100 million into making sure that people don’t have a 25% property tax increase next year. We can’t do both,” he said.
The board of trustees meeting will be watchable online at www.vsc.edu
