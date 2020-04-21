COLCHESTER — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has announced a new telehealth program available to people in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
PPNNE is offering in-person visits when necessary, but through the telehealth program providers can answer questions, manage prescriptions and help patients assess their needs remotely.
People can learn more about connecting to the program by going online at ppnne.org or calling 1-866-476-1321 tollfree.
“As a critical component of Northern New England’s health care safety net, we continue to serve all who need us for STI screening and treatment, birth control, abortion care and more. During a pandemic, sexual and reproductive health care can’t wait, and in these uncertain times, we're committed to caring for our patients — no matter what,” stated Meagan Gallagher, PPNNE president and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.