Planned Parenthood clinics around the state and region are encouraging patients to seek their help despite the Trump administration enforcing of what many are calling an abortion referral “gag rule” one week ago.
Title X was implemented in 1970 and helps health care facilities gain access to a portion of over $250 million in funding for health processes including cancer screenings, family planning, birth control, sexually-transmitted disease testing and treatment.
While the funds help health care facilities provide services to low-income patients, none of the money is or can be used for abortion care. Eileen Sullivan, communications director for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said the funds currently help 10,000 Vermonters access health care through their clinics.
Last week, the Trump administration announced it would start enforcing a new rule that effectively withholds federal grant money from clinics that provide abortion referrals. The administration walked that back Saturday night, giving clinics more time to comply with the rule.
The latest timetable from the administration says clinics must submit a compliance plan next month, and by mid-September must show they are carrying out most of the new requirements. Clinics have until next March to separate their office space and examination rooms from the physical facilities of providers that offer abortions.
Planned Parenthood, Vermont’s sole beneficiary of the federal grant money, stopped using the $1 million it normally receives annually, choosing instead to rely on emergency funds to keep clinics open and providing literature on all patient options.
“Using those dollars would mean complying with the gag rule, that would mean providing health care that doesn’t comply with our ethics,” said Lucy Leriche, vice president of Public Policy for Planned Parenthood of Vermont. “This is something we are taking day-to-day. People have been incredibly generous, and donors are supporting us.”
“There’s no way we can replace the nation’s decades-old program for affordable birth control and reproductive health care,” Sullivan said in an email. “However, we have been very clear that we will not compromise our patients’ ability to get the best care and we will not comply with the gag rule.”
As litigation continues with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals regarding the rule, Leriche said the organization is bracing for whatever results on a federal level despite the fact that Vermont has enshrined the unalienable right to an abortion this spring with the passage and signing of H.57.
“We will keep our doors open,” Leriche said. “Our patients come first. We will do everything in our power to continue providing reproductive, timely healthcare. Vermonters...We expect we will win on the merits (of the program): this is a direct and clear violation of medical ethics, and a violation of the program and bill that was created.”
The National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association was granted an emergency motion with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on July 3 for another hearing to reinstate an injunction that would halt the enforcing of the new rule, but the panel of judges denied the request to put the injunction in place while hearings continue regarding the rule, according to the NFPRHA website.
Ben Truman, public health communication officer for the Vermont Department of Health, said the state is waiting on guidance from a federal level, but that many things are still up in the air.
“This is a ridiculous example of the world of politics interfering with a doctor’s ability to inform their patient what their options are,” said Mike Fisher, chief health care advocate with Vermont Legal Aid. “We’re very concerned.”
Fisher said his office assists around 300 cases per month helping Vermonters negotiate health insurance discrepancies and find adequate health care regardless of their income.
Fisher said his office would continue to help Vermonters find clinics that provide abortion health care, and would continue to do so both in and out of state regardless of whether or not current health care facilities were able to remain open in the future.
“I am heartened to hear PP has found the funds to provide the services,” Fisher said.
Leriche stressed in a previous interview that withholding Title X funds would restrict funding for health care services, such as cervical cancer screenings and ultrasounds only for clinics that offered literature and information about abortion health care, forcing the patient to seek out information about abortion health care elsewhere.
None of the Title X funds, Leriche said, funded abortion, and clinics who did not offer information on abortion would still have access to millions of dollars in grants.
Truman said the state receives all of its guidance on the Title X rule from the federal office of Health and Homeland Security, from the office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Population Affairs Diane Foley, MD, FAAP, who was appointed in 2018.
Foley was previously president and CEO of Life Network, a nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after directing the Life Network’s Sexual Risk Avoidance education program for eight years, where she oversaw grant management, program development and instructor training.
According to its website, Life Network describes its mission as “presenting the gospel of Jesus Christ, Providing life-affirming alternatives to abortion, Promoting sexual integrity & healthy decisions...Giving hope and healing to post-abortive, and Engaging the community to advance life.”
