Because of the pandemic, it’s been more than a year since Rutland Regional Medical Center has run through a large-scale emergency drill, but on Tuesday more than 30 people practiced what they would do in a crisis.
“For the past 18 months we’ve not been able to do any functional exercises much, aside from our fire drills, only because of guidelines that have been put in place,” said Beth Winter, director of security and emergency management at RRMC. “Today, we did our first drill in quite a while. So we had to make sure people stayed with their masks on, that when it was time to run the drill they were finding their places in the building. Basically, it was quick meetings with people in one spot, all masked, and then we went about our way to do the drill.”
The drill took place at the Thomas A. Huebner Medical Office Building.
“Today’s drill was around an active threat, that’s what we call a shooter situation,” said Winter. Rutland City Police also participated.
According to hospital representative Gerianne Smart, the beginning of the drill featured Bob Howard, a semi-retired paramedic, as an active shooter who acted out being aggressive with the registration staff while, Mike Dorion, practice manager at the Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic, acted out speaking to him in an effort to calm things down.
“It’s tricky to navigate these waters while we’re still keeping people safe, but nonetheless we do have to exercise these plans,” said Winter. “We have to give our staff the opportunity to practice their response not only for them but for our patients.”
She said the drill went well. It’s purpose was to make sure everyone knows their role in such an emergency and to identify areas where they do well and areas where improvements could be made.
Winter said this exercise showed how different types of locks might be installed in rooms that are otherwise good for sheltering in. It also showed how communication might be strengthened between the first and second floor should an emergency take place.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
