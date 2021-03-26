CLARENDON — Built in 1836, last repaired 34 years ago, it’s time again for the Kingsley Covered Bridge to get some attention, but that won’t happen until 2023 at the earliest if the rough plans laid out Monday proceed as predicted.
The Select Board voted unanimously Monday to accept a scoping proposal that will allow the Agency of Transportation (AOT) to move forward with planning for the bridge’s temporary closure and rehabilitation. This followed a presentation from the AOT, and Hoyle, Tanner and Associates on the state of the bridge and the town’s options for repairs.
Ultimately, the board chose to go with the second proposal, which would have the bridge rated for 12 tons, cost an estimated $2.24 million, and see it closed for an 8-month period.
“The board planned to use a combination of state and federal funds to cover most of the cost, leaving the town to cover 2.5%.”
Josif Bicja, senior structural engineer at Hoyle, Tanner and Associates, said there was a meeting in August with Clarendon residents about the bridge. A second meeting was held in October with the AOT’s covered bridge committee “We have a little bit more information since then,” he said. “We have the cost for different options, and we want to go over all those options tonight and hopefully build some consensus towards what the town is looking for here.”
He detailed the bridge needs, much of it the kind of damage done by time from the accumulation of road salt, water, insects and traffic. The contractor will be challenged by the parts of the bridge anchoring it to the riverbank because of the steepness, but for the most part it’s in fair condition.
“So based on what we’ve seen to date, and based on our understanding of this covered bridge when it was done and all the rehabilitation was done, we believe that it can be rehabilitated to either repair some members, strengthen some members, or do some replacements on select areas,” he said. The three-ton option would cost an estimated $2.1 million. The 15-ton would cost $2.35 million, and the 2-ton $2.82 million. The first option would require a 6-month closure, the 15-ton bridge would be closed 10 months, and the 20-ton for 14 months.
Select Board Chairman Mike Klopchin said the board likes the second option because the added cost is slight compared to the increase in weight. Also, it’s likely the board will continue to rate the bridge for 3 tons, knowing it can withstand 12, to make it last longer.
“The market is very volatile right now with steel and timber prices, so hopefully it comes down in the future,” said Bicja. “But if it keeps going up the way it has in the past, I’m sure a few of you have gone to the lumber yard and seen that the 2-by-4 that used to cost $4 is more like $8 or $9 right now, so hopefully that trend doesn’t continue, because it has huge implications here.”
There was some discussion about adding lighting to the bridge so pedestrians could be seen on it at night. Bicja said lighting would likely bring with it a monthly cost, depending on how it was done.
Klopchin said the board would have to discuss including the lights, given the potential impact on neighbors, cost and effectiveness.
Laura Stone, structures scoping engineer for AOT, said lighting is a design element that doesn’t have to be decided now.
Stone and Bicja attended the meeting remotely, which was held at the Clarendon Town Office. Several residents were in attendance, remotely, who asked about weight limits and the height requirements for the bridge. All appeared amicable to the plans as far as they’ve gotten.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
