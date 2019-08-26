With the idea being it would create fertile ground for future development, the town is looking at an estimated $375,000 project that would bring city drinking water to Randbury Road.
A special meeting of the Rutland Town Select Board’s Water and Sewer Committee was held Friday at Randbury Road, attended by several town employees and Randbury Road business owners.
Committee member and Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said in an interview Monday he expects the Randbury Road project will be discussed at the next Select Board meeting on Sept. 3.
He said much has to be discussed before anything is finalized, but right now it’s anticipated the project would cost $375,000, would begin in the spring of 2020, and take between six and eight weeks to complete. Prospective rate payers would be responsible for the cost of running a line from their property to the curb connection.
“The idea of adding water to Randbury Road has been considered by the board for three years now,” said Terenzini.
He said permits will have to be obtained from Rutland City, which owns the water running through the town’s pipes.
There’s about $500,000 in the town’s water fund that would pay for the project, Terenzini said. Whether it’s up to the board to spend it or not, or if the decision will go before voters, has yet to be discussed.
He said about 12 businesses exist along Randbury Road right now. There are no residential buildings. Several business owners, according to Terenzini, have expressed varying levels of interest in having drinking water service there and some are quite in favor of it.
“The board thinks there’s room for development on Randbury Road,” said Terenzini. “We want to be prepared.”
He said large businesses, when looking for places to set up shop, look for things like the availability of drinking water and sewer. The hope is that this water line project, if undertaken and completed, will make Randbury Road more attractive to developers.
According to minutes from the water and sewer committee meeting, Otter Creek Engineering is designing the project. It calls for an eight inch line, which would improve water flow for fire hydrants. Otter Creek Engineering will take soil samples in the coming weeks to check for contamination. If any is found, funding from the state can be sought to clean it up. A water meter would have to be installed for any business connecting to the new line.
Randbury Road is off Route 7, south of the city, near Rutland Subaru.
Besides Terenzini, the meeting was attended by Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft, Selectman Joe Denardo, Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway, Town Clerk and Treasurer Kirsten Hathaway, Robert Clark, of Otter Creek Engineering, Administrative Assistant to the Select Board Bill Sweet, along with several business owners along Randbury Road.
